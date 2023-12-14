PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The rainy and wet conditions of the Pacific Northwest return as Oregon and Washington’s latest system brings the next round of rain.

Temperatures will be unfazed by the latest round of rain on Thursday as Portland’s highs return to the low 50s. Thursday’s rain will be light in nature and sporadic throughout the day. This is a fast-moving system and clears the area by the evening hours.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares the mild and wet conditions expected in Portland Thursday, December 14, 2023

Rain accumulation will be minimal from the coast to the Cascades. No more than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected Thursday. Snow elevations will remain high as temperatures sit above normal for the area.

Winds will be considerably calmer Thursday. The calmer winds will make highs in the low 50s slightly warmer then the last few breezy days.

Calmer winds expected with a few light rain showers in Portland Thursday, December 14, 2023

Skies continue to climb as the week turns into the weekend. A mix of clouds with a few sun breaks is likely through the end of the day on Saturday.

Portland’s seven day outlook as mild temperatures remain through the middle of next week

Another chance for light and scattered showers returns to Portland on Sunday. Sunday’s system will keep the shower potential over western Oregon and Washington through the start of next week.