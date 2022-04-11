Updated: Apr 11, 2022 / 09:06 AM PDT

A

Adelante Mujeres

Albina Head Start & Early Head Start Classrooms and offices are closed. Home Based services will be offered.

All Saints Closed

Arbor School of Arts & Sciences Closed

Back to top

B

Banks Sch. Dist. Closed. All schools and buildings closed

Battle Ground Public Schools Closed

Beaverton Sch. Dist. Two-hour delay; AM buses on snow routes

Bridges Middle School Closed

Back to top

C

C.S. Lewis Academy 2 Hours Late

Camas Sch. Dist. Closed

Canby Sch. Dist. 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Carrington College Carrington College Portland- late start due to road conditions . 12pm Campus opening.

Castle Rock Sch. Dist. Closed

Centennial Sch. Dist. Closed

Centerville Sch. Dist. Closed

Central Catholic High School Closed today. All co-curricular canceled. M, T, W schedule for remaining three days this week.

Childpeace Montessori School Closed. NW and SE campuses.

Children's Hour Academy Opening at 10 am

Christ the King Parish School Closed

Clackamas Co. Children's Comm. 2 Hours Late. Barlow center staff report at 9AM- Gladstone, OCVM,CCC,King,Molalla,River Road,Wichita,Sandy Ridge,Estacada centers are closed- Staff reach out to your Supervisor if you work in a Center within these School Districts to determine your work day

Clackamas Comm. College 2 Hours Late. All in-person classes or in-person sessions of hybrid classes scheduled to start prior to 10 a.m. are canceled. Online/remote classes and work as scheduled.

Clark College in Vancouver Classes canceled until 10AM. All other services and facilities operating normally.

Clatskanie Sch. Dist. Closed

Club K After School Zone Closed. WLWV Programs only CLOSED

Colton Sch. Dist. Closed

Columbia Adventist Academy Classes canceled. Class is canceled.

Columbia Christian Closed

Columbia Gorge Comm. College All campuses closed. Both campuses.

Community Action - Washington Co. 2 Hours Late, No AM Headstart. April 11th 2022: All Community Action offices will open 2 hours late, at 10:30 am. Community Action Head Start: A two hour delay for Hillsboro and Beaverton Child Development Centers and Home Based classrooms. All Part Day AM Classes are closed. All Part Day PM Classes are currently scheduled to be open, with families self-transporting.

Corbett Sch. Dist. All campuses closed

Cornerstone Christian Acad. Closed. All campuses (ECE, elementary, and middle school) are now closed.

Country Christian Molalla Closed

Back to top

D

Damascus Christian Closed

David Douglas Sch. Dist. Closed, No preschool

De La Salle North Catholic Closed

Dufur Sch. Dist. Closed due to snow

Back to top

E

EOCF Head Start/ECEAP All AM Part Day and Full School Day classes closed. Full Day Full Sites open at 8:30AM. Admin opens at 8:30. Home-based services as able. Long Beach Class B in session.

Early Care & Ed. - ECE@ESD 112 School age centers in the Evergreen School District - closed. School age centers in the Vancouver School District - closed. The following Centers are CLOSED: Park Crest, Central Park, Hough ELC, Hudson's Bay, Nierenberg.

East-West College of the Healing Arts 3 Hours Late. 8am classes are canceled. The offices will open at 10:30am. 11:30am classes and clinics will be held as scheduled.

Estacada Sch. Dist. Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning.

Evergreen Sch. Dist. Closed

Back to top

F

Faith Bible Christian Closed

Firm Foundation Christian Closed, No AM preschool

Forest Grove Sch. Dist. All district schools and buildings are closed.

Forest Hills Lutheran Christian School Closed

Franciscan Montessori/St Francis Acad. No school Monday, April 11. No morning MA. Staff report by 10:30am. Conferences will be held starting at 1:00pm.

French American International School Closed

Back to top

G

Gaarde Christian School 2 Hours Late, No preschool. No Transitional Kindergarten. Daycare will open at 9am.

Gaston Sch. Dist. Closed

George Fox Univ. Newberg, Portland, Salem campuses opening at 10 a.m.

German International School Closed but operating remotely

Gladstone Sch. Dist. Closed

Glenwood School District 2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM buses on snow routes

Goldendale Sch. Dist. Closed

Grace Lutheran Sch. & Precious Lambs Presch. Closed

Green Mountain Sch. Dist. Closed

Gresham-Barlow Sch. Dist. Closed. Closed, after-school and evening activities canceled.

Back to top

H

Head Start of Yamhill Co. Yamhill Carlton Class (Teacher Allison) Canceled

Hillsboro Sch. Dist. 2 hour delay, buses on snow routes

Hockinson Sch. Dist. Closed

Holy Family Catholic School Closed

Hood River Co. Sch. Dist. Closed

Hope Chinese Charter School 2 Hours Late. 6:30am The Beaverton School District will operate on a 2-hour delay and this applies to Hope Chinese Charter School This means all schools will open two hours later than regularly scheduled. The following classes/programs are canceled: Before Care Correction: Only AM Preschool

Horizon Christian - Tualatin 2 Hours Late. Learning Center will open at 10:00am

Back to top

I

International School of Portland Closed

Back to top

J

Jesuit High School Closed. 2-hour delay

Jewell School District Closed

Back to top

K

Kalama Sch. Dist. Closed. School is closed due to dangerous conditions

Kelso Sch. Dist. Closed. There will be no classes, sports or activities. Kelso Sch. Dist.: Closed. There will be no classes, sports or activities.

King's Way All schools CLOSED

Klickitat Sch. Dist. Closed

Knappa Sch. Dist. 2 Hours Late

Kozy Kids Enrichment Center Opening at 10 am

Back to top

L

La Center Sch. Dist. Closed. School is closed. Today 4/11/22

La Salle Catholic College Prep. Closed. Straight 7 on Tuesday.

Lake Oswego Sch. Dist. Schools, programs and bus service on 2-hour delay today due to snow.

Lewis & Clark All campuses closed. Campus closed until 4 p.m. due to snow and down power line.

Longview Sch. Dist. Closed

Lower Columbia College 2 Hours Late. Campus open at 10 am.

Lyle Sch. Dist. Closed

Back to top

M

MLA Public Charter School Closed

Mannahouse Christian Academy All campuses closed, No preschool

Many Nations Academy/NAYA Family Center Closed

Mill A Sch. Dist. Closed

Molalla River Academy Closed

Molalla River Sch. Dist. Closed

Montessori School of Beaverton Closed

Mt. Hood Comm. College Closed Full closure for both in-person and remote work and classes.

Mt. Pleasant Sch. Dist. School closed today. No school.

Multnomah ESD Ainsworth building closed. Multnomah ESD schools and programs in Multnomah County follow the delay or closure announcement for the school district where they are located.

Multnomah University Closed Weather Alert: Due to weather-related concerns, the Portland campus is closed today, 04/11/22. Please consult professors for online class schedules. For the latest, check multnomah.edu or call (503) 251-6499.

Back to top

N

Neighborhood House Closed. Due to snow.

Newberg Sch. Dist. 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes

North Clackamas Christian School Closed. All programs and athletics canceled for the day.

North Clackamas Sch. Dist. Closed. All NCSD schools closed. The CARE (child care) program is closed.

North Marion Sch. Dist. 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. All schools and bus schedules will start two hours later. Please do not drop off children until school officials have arrived safely. Childcare services may be delayed. There will be no morning Preschool classes. Afternoon Preschool classes will be on a regular schedule. School will end at the regular time.

North Wasco Co. SD Closed

Northwest Regional ESD Washington Service Center - 2 hr delay; Columbia Service Center - closed; Tillamook Service Center - 2 hr delay; Outdoor School - closed.

Back to top

O

OCDC Headstart Clackamas County - Mulino Center - CLOSED. Marion County - Silverton Center - 2 Hour Delay. Washington County - All centers Closed, Enterprise, Jose Pedro, Linden. Hood River Co -Odell Center - CLOSED Wasco Co - The Dalles Center - CLOSED

Open Door Christian Acad. Closed

Oregon City Sch. Dist. Closed

Oregon Episcopal School 2 Hours Late

Oregon Trail Sch. Dist. UPDATE: Closed. No virtual classes.

Our Lady of the Lake Classes canceled

Back to top

P

PCC Opening at 10 am. This decision affects only the physical campuses/centers; all remote/online instruction/operations will continue as scheduled. For more info: https://alert.pcc.edu

Parkrose Sch. Dist. Closed Parkrose Schools Closed due to weather and power outages

Portland Christian Schools Closed. All campuses and activities closed.

Portland Jewish Academy Closed

Portland Montessori Collaborative Closed

Portland Public Schools Students remain home. All school buildings closed. Central office open. Rice open. Transportation open.

Back to top

R

Rainier (OR) Sch. Dist. Closed

Reynolds Sch. Dist. Closed. Essential staff report only.

Ridgefield Sch. Dist. Closed, No preschool

Riverdale Sch. Dist. Closed

Back to top

S

Scappoose Sch. Dist. Closed

Serendipity Center Closed

Sherman Co. Sch. Dist. Closed

Sherwood Charter School 2 Hours Late

Sherwood Sch. Dist. 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Bus Routes 2, 3, 4, 7, 10 and 17 on snow routes.

Silver Falls Sch. Dist. Silver Crest Elementary School - CLOSED. Scotts Mills Area - no bus service above McKillop. Other areas being monitored.

Skamania Sch. Dist. 2 Closed

South Wasco Co. SD Closed

Spanish With Sarah Closed, No AM preschool No after school Spanish enrichment classes.

St. Agatha Catholic School Closed

St. Andrew Nativity Closed

St. Anthony School 2 Hours Late. Doors will open at 9:45 am. Day will begin at 10 am

St. Clare Schools Closed

St. Helens Sch. Dist. Closed

St. Ignatius Closed

St. James Child Development Center Closed

St. John the Apostle Catholic School 2 Hours Late

St. John the Baptist Catholic, Milwaukie Closed

St. Joseph Catholic School - Vancouver Closed. NO morning Mass.

St. Mary's Academy (Downtown) Closed. All classes and activities canceled.

St. Pius X Catholic School Closed

St. Rose School (PDX) Closed

St. Stephen's Academy 2 Hours Late

St. Thomas More Catholic Parish and School - Closed.

Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist. Closed, No preschool. No conferences or scheduled activities.

Summit Learning Charter Closed. Campus is closed but all online classes are on time.

Sunstone Montessori Closed

Back to top

T

The Madeleine School Closed

Three Rivers Christian Closed. Early Learning Center main campus is 2 hours late. Traditional preschool is closed. Ridge Campus is closed.

Tigard-Tualatin Sch. Dist. Two-hour delay. Buses will run on regular routes. No AM preschool.

Tillamook Sch. Dist. 2 Hours Late

Toledo SD Closed

Toutle Lake Sch. Dist. Closed

Trinity Early Learning Center (TELC) & Trinity Lutheran School (NE Portland Closed

Trout Lake School District 2 Hours Late

Back to top

V

Valley Catholic School 2 Hours Late. Valley Catholic Elementary will be closed today.

Valley View Dayschool Closed

Vancouver Sch. Dist. Closed

Vernonia Sch. Dist. Closed

Victory Academy 2 Hours Late

Back to top

W

WA School for the Deaf Classes canceled. No school, residential students remain in cottages.

WSU Vancouver Closed WSU Vancouver is CLOSED due to weather. See vancouver.wsu.edu/alerts

Warner Pacific University Closed, but mission-essential staff report. Classes will be virtual. Non-essential employees should work remotely.

Washougal Sch. Dist. Closed. No Cascadia Tech bus. All before/after school programs and athletics are canceled.

West Hills Christian School Closed

West Hills Learning Center West Hills Learning Center will open at 10AM

West Hills Montessori Closed

West Linn-Wilsonville Sch. Dist. Closed. All after-school/evening activities canceled.

Western Seminary Opening at noon. The Portland Campus will be on a delay until 12 noon this morning, meaning no in person classes this morning but look for communication from your professor about the class shifting to Zoom. We will reassess conditions for afternoon classes and give further communication by noon.

White Salmon Sch. Dist. Closed

Willamette University PNCA campus is opening at 10 a.m.

Winlock SD Closed due to power outages

Woodland Sch. Dist. Closed. No Cascadia Technical Center Bus

Back to top

Y

Yamhill Carlton Sch. Dist. 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes

Back to top