PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This latest warm before the storm will increase clouds and temperatures before rain returns to the Portland area on Wednesday.

Strong easterly winds overnight will help warm temperatures quickly along the Willamette Valley on Tuesday. Afternoon highs will likely sit in the mid to upper 50s as winds slow throughout the day.

For those hitting the road on Tuesday around western Oregon and Washington, travels can be dry but cloudy.

Cloudy skies will remain overhead as Oregon and Washington’s front remains offshore. The biggest impacts of this latest fall front won’t be felt until Wednesday morning.

Showers expected to move into western Oregon and Washington early Wednesday morning

Rain showers and high elevation snow is expected to fall on one of the busiest travel days of the year. Snow elevation leaves will drop to nearly 4,000 ft. Wednesday night into Thursday. That’s when skies are expected to clear.

As those showers dry on Wednesday, Willamette Valley rain gauges will be left with nearly a quarter of an inch by Thanksgiving morning.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s calm Thanksgiving week of weather

Morning fog is possible for the start of Thanksgiving, but a few rays of sunshine are expected before sunset. That dry and mild weather pattern is expected to make it to Portland by the weekend and much of next week.