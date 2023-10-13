PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wind and rain arrive in Oregon and Washington Friday, just hours before the highly anticipated solar eclipse on Saturday.

Early morning winds will push another round of clouds into the Pacific Northwest on Friday morning. Widespread cloud coverage won’t stop temperatures from warming into the low 70s on Friday afternoon.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s weather forecast for Friday, October 13, 2023

Rain showers are expected to ramp up later in the day. It’s not until after sunset widespread rain chances return to the forecasting area.

Friday’s rain timeline across the Willamette Valley for October 13, 2023

Rain showers will fill Portland’s rain gauges to a couple of hundredths of an inch through Saturday morning.

Rain accumulation from Friday to Saturday morning in western Oregon and Washington

Additional mountain snow is also possible as snow elevations drop to nearly 6,000 ft. once again this week. No impacts are expected for Oregon’s mountain passes through the weekend.

Snow elevation levels return to the 6,000 ft. late Friday and into Saturday morning, increasing the mountain snow potential

Rain showers will have mostly cleared by the time the annular solar eclipse begins in western Oregon. Lingering clouds will remain, potentially eclipsing the eclipse.

Oregon’s cloudy eclipse forecast Saturday, October 14, 2023

The best chance to see a cloud-free eclipse view in western Oregon is near the Crater Lake National Park area.