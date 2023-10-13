PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wind and rain arrive in Oregon and Washington Friday, just hours before the highly anticipated solar eclipse on Saturday.
Early morning winds will push another round of clouds into the Pacific Northwest on Friday morning. Widespread cloud coverage won’t stop temperatures from warming into the low 70s on Friday afternoon.
Rain showers are expected to ramp up later in the day. It’s not until after sunset widespread rain chances return to the forecasting area.
Rain showers will fill Portland’s rain gauges to a couple of hundredths of an inch through Saturday morning.
Additional mountain snow is also possible as snow elevations drop to nearly 6,000 ft. once again this week. No impacts are expected for Oregon’s mountain passes through the weekend.
Rain showers will have mostly cleared by the time the annular solar eclipse begins in western Oregon. Lingering clouds will remain, potentially eclipsing the eclipse.
The best chance to see a cloud-free eclipse view in western Oregon is near the Crater Lake National Park area.