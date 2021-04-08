Clouds clearing out Thursday but it remains cool

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a day full of clouds, the return of some sunshine may feel good. We are going to shoot for some sunshine Thursday, but the morning may come with a mix of clouds.

There may be a chance for a lingering shower in the morning when you’re stepping out in the early hours. That goes for you folks up on the mountain, where the snow will likely still be coming down. If you have plans to get up for a morning ski, that will be something you will drive in.

All of this moisture in the graphic below is practically out of here by the time we get into the second part of Thursday. There may still be some snow for the mountains and development for eastern Oregon, but not so much in the valley here.

Weather models aren’t painting a lot of rain with this event. Rain totals are actually a bit higher in The Dalles than they are around Portland. That is the approach of the front that will be moving through and ultimately the support aloft, too.

Hood River may pick up closer to a half an inch, but the highest totals likely for areas of the Oregon coast and the Cowlitz Valley. I don’t expect much more than .05″ around Portland, with some locations possibly seeing less than that.

The blue sections are going to be the areas with more higher totals Thursdy. Although more moisture, this will mostly be in the form of snowfall for the mountains. The Washington Cascades may collect upwards of a foot of snowfall by Thursday afternoon.

Locally? Snowfall is going to be pushing the 4 to 8 inches range for the higher elevations of the northern Oregon Cascades. I don’t think Government Camp at 4,000 feet gets much more than a few inches. It’s possible the higher end of Government Camp could pick up a few more than that as well.

The weather model is overplaying the snow level and I don’t expect snow for the other communities on the way up to the mountain.

The wind will pick up for the mountain and probably cities east of the Cascades as this system is moving through. The morning hours will be the gusty moments of the day, with the wind gradually turning more tame by the afternoon.

The wind will be cranking through parts of the Gorge as well, extending through southeast Washington. We may have some wind pushing the 30 to 45 mph range in that direction of the state. At most the wind may hit the 10 to 20 mph range from the valley to the Oregon coast Thursday. If you cycle through the slideshow, by afternoon, the wind is easily handled.

The strongest of the wind will transition into areas of Idaho and the mountains there. Behind this system, a transient ridge of high pressure builds before another bump Friday night into Saturday. We are then setting up for some beautiful spring weather heading into next week.