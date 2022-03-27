PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are looking at another weekend day that is great for the outdoors. You may find yourself out at the waterfront checking out the cherry blossoms, with little to worry about.

There will be a steady stream of clouds coming in from the southwest. A filtered sunshine is possible. Those clouds will be dancing across the Willamette Valley from the mid- to high-level of the sky. The afternoon will be warm, with daytime highs pushing 70 degrees. Temperatures well above average, around 10 degrees or so.

There is a threat for thunderstorms too. That will pick up later at night, after sunset.

Cycle through the graphics below to see how the weather story will unfold visually.

The morning will begin mild, due to the clouds and warm air mass. That air mass will change slightly aloft by night. That is when a layer of cooler air will offer some instability around 8 p.m. or later. Those showers and potential thunderstorms will start to the south and carry north.

If you see the final Futurecast image, you will notice that development around Marion County and points south. The largest threat for thunderstorms will come over the Cascades and the foothills. You can see that thunderstorm potential in the graphic slideshow below. That rain and thunderstorm may even clip some of Portland. Those west of I-5 are likely out of the area for a rumble of thunder Sunday night.

Lastly, if you’re going to be out and about, be ready for the tree pollens.

The forecast is calling for a medium high to high range over the next five days. If you spend a lot of time outdoors, make sure you rinse that pollen away before you wrap up the day. It may also be a good idea to wear that N95 mask if you’re going to be rumbling around today for a hike.

We will need a cool and rainy to bring the pollen count down. We may have some adjustments later in the week.