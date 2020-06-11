Clouds increase Thursday, storms threaten central Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After nearly reaching 80 degrees on Wednesday, that afternoon sunshine and high pressure is on the way out.

Thursday is going to bring an increase in cloud coverage and the potential for some sporadic showers west of the Cascades. This change from our Wednesday sunshine is the result of a southwesterly flow driving in some moisture from the Pacific with a weak disturbance offering some help to initiate a few showers and likely thunderstorms for central Oregon.

Eventually, we have a more organized low from the Gulf of Alaska roll in late-week for the weekend.

Expect breezy conditions and again warmer temperatures for those of you east of the Cascades. A threat for thunderstorms producing lightning, heavy rain, and at times hail.

Expect a similar forecast to what had occurred on Wednesday evening. Similar to the capture of the satellite and radar at 8 PM. I believe the concentration for the thunderstorms will be more the mountains and the counties like Jefferson and Wasco.

Now let’s take a look at the futurecast, which is a weather model update that is depicting the time frame of 6 PM Thursday evening. Notice that a majority of the state appears to be cloudy with the possibility of rain. This includes areas of Multnomah county and those surrounding. I would count on more of a cloudy day than rainy. With just the possibilities of a trace to .05″ around Portland. The moisture-rich system will arrive by the weekend.