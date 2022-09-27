PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a few summer-like days, Portland starts our regression towards fall weather.

Temperatures will not be in the upper 80s Tuesday, but they will still be above average. You won’t need the flannel and boots yet, as temperatures reach around 80 degrees in the afternoon.

High pressure will hold for the majority of our day. This will keep us dry and somewhat sunny. Expect a few more clouds in the morning and later in the day.

The marine layer will increase, leading to clouds and even patchy drizzle for a few areas along the coast in the morning hours. As that lower cloud coverage retreats, higher clouds will start to pass by.

Those clouds are a sign that we have a system coming our direction. The associated frontal boundary will hit the coast overnight into Wednesday.

We will start to see some showers around the Willamette Valley as early as 6 or 7 a.m. Wednesday. We keep conditions cloudy and cool on both Wednesday and Thursday. Isolated showers are likely, which may double (or triple) our monthly rain total from .05 to somewhere in the .10 to .15 region. Model data is starting to trend towards more rain.

Look for updates later this afternoon as more weather data comes in.

Kick your feet up and enjoy your Tuesday!