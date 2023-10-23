PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Overnight temperatures dipped into the lower 50s and will rebound to around 60 degrees Monday afternoon in Portland metro.

Monday will also feature plenty of clouds from the Oregon coast through the Willamette Valley, but little in the way of rainfall, as we await the arrival of the next active system on Tuesday.

This would be a great day to get outside and rake up those leaves that have fallen in the past few days.

Speaking of days, the days are continuing to get shorter. Soon we will be setting the clocks back one hour as we enter November.