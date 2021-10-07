Sun returns Thursday after morning clouds dissipate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There is nothing better than a sunny blue sky after a few grey days. Today is going to be that day that you can take in the sunshine as conditions dry out. It’s still going to be a bit cool outside, but we are going to be closer to our average today than what is likely heading in our direction in the next week.

Today we do have a few clouds to start the morning, dissipating through the morning into the afternoon. There may be some fog around the valley too, as moisture from passing showers is huddled near the surface and temperatures drop as the sky opens overnight. The fog will be patchy and it won’t stick around very long.

Check out the day planner that is coming your way today. By late morning we are expecting a mostly sunny sky in Portland. The temperature is still in the 50s by lunchtime, but it should break into the lower to mid-60s by afternoon. The wind will be running out of the northwest today. It will be a nice afternoon to check out some of the changing leaves or to go on an afternoon bike ride.

Swipe through the graphics below to get a visual idea of your forecast today. We will be right in between the clouds that are to the northwest off the Oregon Coast and the system moving in from the southeast. Those clouds may increase for Baker City by afternoon, but that disturbance won’t impact the valley. There will be more clouds for the northwest Oregon Coast by dinner. It’s worth mentioning that a heavier jacket will be necessary in the morning as temperatures hover in the 30s and 40s around the state. A freeze warning until the late morning for Madras and those of you in Deschutes County.