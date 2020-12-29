Clouds, rain to conceal late December full moon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A full moon in the winter can really add to a snowy mountain view, but we may not have the full pleasure this year to enjoy the combination of both.

The weather isn’t going to do us any favors tonight. Our final full moon of 2020, which is named the December “Cold Moon”, will likely be hidden behind a wall of clouds.

Check out the clouds from the visible satellite as of mid-day on Tuesday. Not much hope for a viewing window because our next area of low pressure that is looking to move our way the next 24 hours. There is a small gap to the south, but that is expected to cloud over as we get into the evening hours.

Weather models keep both Washington and Oregon under an overcast sky by midnight. Not only is it going to be cloudy, but rain will start tonight and most definitely by Wednesday morning for that last effort before moonset.

What exactly is going on? Well we have a warm front moving our direction, which will be the cause of rain and clouds overnight. Behind that will be an occluded front that passes and helps trigger more rain.

Colder air will find a way in and with all of that unfolding, we are keeping the clouds going for the next 24 hours.

In the meantime, this is what it would look like around 12:30 AM tonight, as that full moon would be spotted near the Gemini constellation.

Night Sky

When is the next full moon for us to take a gaze at? The next winter full moon is going to be on January 28. Hopefully we have better luck when it comes around.

Will the name of the full moon (cold moon) have anything to do with our weather the next few days?

It would be more appropriate if we tentatively changed the name of this full moon to “hidden” moon or “rain” moon.

The forecast coming up isn’t necessarily going to be cold, but it is going to be wet. Let’s talk about the rain totals coming, they are going to be pretty impressive as we move through the next 5 days. The forecast is calling for around .50″ by the time we get to Wednesday night. Notice we don’t slow down much through the end of 2020 and the start of the new year.

We have a typical tiered rain total forecast with the highest totals for the coast, slightly lower totals in the valley, and the lowest rain amounts east of the Cascades. Weather models are depicting rain totals over an inch by Wednesday night for the coast. If you swipe through the slideshow of graphics, we have the rain total forecast through Thursday night and then Saturday night.

Notice we continue to increase by a fairly large margin each image. The wettest weather is likely to arrive for the weekend. By late Saturday night, some folks on the coast may have around 4 inches of rain and the valley pushing 3 inches. Get the rain jackets ready and the boots too, it’s going to be a wet cluster of days coming.