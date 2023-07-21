Crepe myrtle flowers on a hot summer day as seen by KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cloudy weather finds its way back into Portland Friday as the summer heat quickly returns by the afternoon.

Lingering clouds will start the day off Friday along the Oregon and Washington coast and stretch into the Willamette Valley. These morning clouds aren’t expected for long. Sunshine and warmer temperatures will help clear skies quickly. That sunshine will help to push temperatures into the mid to upper 80s Friday in Portland.

Cloudy start to an otherwise sunny and warm day in Portland Friday, July 20, 2023

Unfortunately, Friday morning’s clouds won’t provide any additional moisture to the drought-stricken region. Rain accumulation for the month of July sits at just over 0.30 of an inch.

The month of July is typically Portland’s driest month of the year, only averaging a half inch of rain.

Drought remains nearly unchanged in Oregon despite the lack of rainfall over the past week

Very little change in Oregon’s drought monitor is seen from last week to this week as Oregon typically sees dry conditions in the month of July.

Portland sees some relief from the heat for the start of next week.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s slightly cooler temperatures next week

An upper-level trough pushes through the area Sunday and Monday. That will help temperatures fall to below-normal conditions Monday.

A few more clouds will keep temperatures in the low 80s through Tuesday. Then, the hot and dry conditions continue to ramp up by the middle and end of next week.