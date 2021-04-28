Clouds rolling in but they won’t be bringing any needed rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After three days of light rain in Portland (24,25,26), we are now on a three-day stretch of dry weather. We’ve had plenty of dry days this April, so we are looking for the rain. It may feel like there will be rain moving in at times today, but those clouds aren’t going to bring the precipitation our way.

Expect clouds around for most of the day. Filtered sunshine at times, but I’m not counting on the clouds to be enough to block the sun out through the day. Temperatures starting in the upper 40s with a light breeze coming out of the northwest. That sticks around through the day and it shouldn’t get too strong.

Temperatures around Portland in the lower to mid-70s, which is a good 10 degrees above average. That means when you’re heading out in the afternoon, you can probably get away with just a t-shirt or something light.

I pulled an image of the futurecast for the evening, but the image will look just about the same throughout the day. Consistent high clouds in the forecast with passing clouds lower in the sky, too. I just want to reiterate, that we won’t have any rain in the forecast because of the control of high pressure in the region the next couple of days. Although the clouds will be consistent throughout the day, the temperatures will still be above average because of the ridge that is moving in.

We have a Portland Timbers match this evening and it should be really pleasant out there. Temperatures are going to be in the lower 70s and by the end of the match, it will be in the 60s. Since we will be above average by the afternoon, the temperatures by 9 p.m. will be as warm as the normal high should be. The normal high is 64 degrees and that is going to be the temperature by the time the match wraps up. It should be a nice night just to go for a walk and to feel the outdoors around the Pacific Northwest (PNW).

As we discussed above, there is a ridge of high pressure building right over the west coast. The clouds that we are getting is a disturbance that is going to be riding up towards British Columbia. That will bring rain north of the building ridge, but the clouds will ride over the top and that is going to be the cause of our filtered sunshine. Check out the weather pattern graphic below to get an idea of that visually. The area that is orange is going to be shielded from the rain. The area that is green north of Portland, is going to be vulnerable to that system that is riding north. Eventually, we end up in a place where a front will move in and bring rain by the end of the week.

That means, if you’re looking for rain, it’s coming. We won’t have anything to worry about midweek but by Friday afternoon, there should be some light rain moving in our direction. It’s possible that we keep some of the rain in the forecast to start the new month off on Saturday as well. We will have to sacrifice the warmer temperatures for the clouds and rain, but that is worth the trade right now. If you’re needing to water the garden or you wanted to wash the car from the pollen, you have until Friday before the rain arrives.