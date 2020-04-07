Cloudy start, major warm up coming soon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’ll see a little patchy morning fog to start our first Tuesday of April. Clouds gradually break away leaving us with sunny skies for the afternoon and really the rest of the week.

Which areas are most likely to experience fog? Wherever it was the clearest and coldest overnight will likely develop fog: Hillsboro, Aurora and Canby, for instance. A nice clear night/morning allows temps to fall to the dew point. It also helps if the wind is calm.

This afternoon partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Daytime highs will be only slightly cooler than Monday’s high of 64 degrees. Temperatures today will be close to 60, likely the upper 50s. By Wednesday and Thursday expect pure sunshine with temperatures reaching the low 70’s. Did you know we haven’t had a single 70-degree day since October 19?!

High pressure takes over for a few days. I’m not seeing any rain until Saturday, and even then it appears to be hanging by a thread. While it’s nice to have a few rain-free days, it’s important to keep in mind we are behind for our rainy season by 7.79″ and the window of opportunity to make up for it is surely coming to a close. You can see from the latest Drought.gov data there are several portions of our state now under the severe drought category.

To learn more about how pressure differences affect wind speed, and why we warm up so dramatically under high pressure, read more in KOIN 6 Weather Kids. This is the place to go to teach students about weather!

The majority of your Easter weekend is looking very nice for some backyard, under the sun time. Sunday: mostly sunny low 60’s.