Cold rain and potential snow for your Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Today is going to be one of those days where the weather gets busier as we get later in the afternoon than how we might start. The morning should begin dry, with little happening before lunch. Temperatures likely starting in the mid 30s with highs trying to warm to near 40 degrees by the afternoon.

The wind will start out of the south but it should transition to the east through the course of the day. You can see the rain shield is still off the Oregon coast as of 10 a.m. and that will glide over into the valley as a front moves our direction.

Rain should be to the coast by lunch and you will also start to see snow for the coast range and hills. We are looking at the moisture in the valley an hour or so after that.

This is the way the system looks from way out with a view of all of North America. The heavy moisture will be embedded to southern Oregon and northern California. It will continue to move that direction through Tuesday and Wednesday.

With that trend, we will see how much moisture we get in areas of the Gorge and the northern Willamette Valley. Rain totals were in the range of .15-.35 inches around the valley. Just to note that the coast range and those around Forest Grove and down south on 47 will be in range for some snowfall today as this moisture moves in.

Prepare for an inch or more around the floor for your communities. The best chance for snow is still going to be 1,000 feet.

Here is a zoomed in view of all the action by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. You can see the slot of rain over areas of the Willamette Valley and snow for the coast range and the Cascades. It feels like most east of the I-5 will see rain until you reach the elevation increase.

Snow for the Gorge is absolutely possible, but it all depends on how much moisture you get this. Notice the snow and the wintry mix west of I-5 to the areas that are banked in the cold near the coast range.

This is one high resolution weather model for Tuesday at 6 p.m. and it isn’t displaying a lot of snowfall for our region. This is definitely not set in stone. We will have updates as this system moves in through the day.

For now, count on plenty of snow for the mountains, and be ready for snow through west side of Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties. One thing to note, the cutoff has been around Hillsboro. The farther west you are, the better chance for lowland snow. Also, 6 p.m. is definitely not the end of the night, we may see a transition to snow later at night before conditions slow down completely.

It will be a weather alert afternoon and evening around here.