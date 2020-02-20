Cold, windy, frosty morning for some and blissful afternoon for all

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Congratulations, you’re more than halfway through the week and you have about 3 days left of this dry streak. When is our next chance of rain? I’ll explain, but first – that wind.
It’s still windy this morning through the western gorge and across the metro with gusts up to 20-30 mph. Morning lows are in the 30’s again. Wind sheltered locations will again be the coldest. After the morning wind chill, this will be a mostly sunny and relatively warm day with winds dying down by the afternoon.
Would you care for some frost with that morning coffee? If you answered yes – here’s what will increase your chances of waking up to frost. a) you’re far from the drying and warming influence of the strong offshore flowb) your temp is freezing (32°F/0°C) or below with a closely matching dew pointc) you have a car parked outside without a cover, expect frost on the windshield
Those daytime highs will again be above normal in the mid 50’s. Friday is looking equally nice – that is if you prefer sunshine. Next chance for rain is Saturday night.
