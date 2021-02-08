Cold winter air settles in this week, but what about snow?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re tracking some very cold temps by the end of the week, and the potential for snow as well.

It has been very cold across the midsection of Canada and the northern United States the last week. A rush of arctic air has sunk south and that is leaving temperatures near zero with wind chill values well below zero into the -40 to -30 range across states like Minnesota and North Dakota.

Well, that cold air isn’t going to just stay in one place and if it does hang around long enough, we may start tapping into it. That is exactly the case this week as that cold air migrates westward.

Can we say the winter forecast this week is cut-and-dried and ready to book? Not yet, but the one element we are counting on this week is going to be the cold air. Right now the high temperatures around here are already below average. We have temps in the mid-40s to start the week with the likelihood of possible record high temperatures by the time we get to the weekend. This is going to be the coldest spurt that we have had this winter.

You can see the temperature trend graphic above and how quickly the temperatures drop! Talk about cold! Those are the high temperatures too that isn’t the low, those will be in the 20s. Right now, up north into areas of Alberta, Canada, and the northern areas of British Columbia, temperatures are already at that mark and much colder. Readings coming in around 22 degrees below zero. You’ll notice a northerly surface flow ushering in cold air and that is working into areas of Washington, Idaho and Montana. Closer to the Pacific Ocean, temperatures are warmer, with highs in the lower 40s and upper 30s.

That main area of low pressure and core of cold air is to the east with an extension to the west into Alberta. That is where we will monitor for the next few days as that cold air drives in our direction. For now, if you focus your attention down towards Oregon, which you can find in the bottom left of the image in the yellow, we are working with a northwest flow to start the week. That will keep the clouds around Monday with some sun breaks to work with through the day.

LET’S FAST FORWARD TO THURSDAY

Weather models have that extension of cold air we were talking about above well into northeast Washington. You can also see an area of low pressure west of Oregon that is going to be our first system to track for the second part of the week. It will be the combination of the two that may bring in the wintry precipitation around here.

If we zoom into the Pacific Northwest (PNW), there is the cold air moving quickly through the Columbia Basin and into the Gorge. This weather model, has plenty of cold air in by Friday morning, with temperatures into the 20s around Portland. That rush of cold air and also the pressure gradient, will create some gusty conditions for the Gorge, especially the outflow on the west end. Right now the timing of our first area of low pressure is Thursday.

The tracking of that low pressure is very inconsistent from weather model run to the next run. The weather model below has that low all the way south to California leaving most in the northern Willamette Valley away from the significant moisture for snow.

As of right now, it is very likely that we get the cold air. Weather models continue to keep that in the forecast and have that arriving Thursday. This is likely the coldest air that we’ve had this season.

It is also likely that there will be some low elevation snow sometime between Thursday and Sunday. That can quickly change, but with the cold air around, we have a good chance. We also may have some moments of freezing rain or a wintry mix. That is something that may happen with the scenario above with the low moving south.





We will have changes! We are still learning about the location of the the area of low pressure that will be the instigator to all of this. We aren’t sure yet of the strength of the wind coming through the Gorge (although it will be windy). Additionally, if we do have low elevation snow, where exactly is the highlighted spots to focus in on.