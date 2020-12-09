Colder air moves in, but no snow for mountains yet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Depending on your expectations for December, you may be a little disappointed since after a bountiful November, full of mountain snow and valley rain, we have slowed down.

Well, the next six to 10 days looks to bring in more moisture for the Pacific Northwest (PNW), but temperatures still remain a little warm for those vast snow totals. The Climate Prediction Center has an outlook of the upcoming pattern in the graphics below.





I can tell you, by late Thursday night or Friday morning, the temperatures will be cold enough for mountain snow down to the passes. The event moving through Tuesday night wasn’t cold enough for snow to impact the passes in a big way.

The cold air won’t really move in until Wednesday and that is when the moisture drops off (temporarily). Colder air sticks around for the most part from that point on. We just need the moisture to move in and that should arrive late Thursday into Friday. Then again on Saturday to start the weekend. We can count on some snow at that point, but it’s been lackluster for about 10 days now.

Looking up top, we don’t have much support from the wind aloft come Thursday. However, that trough dips far enough south and we at least see the cold air.

Weather models are depicting minor amounts around the mountain by Friday morning. The heaviest will be the high elevations of Mt. Hood. Not much moisture makes it to the central Cascades at this time. It’s coming for the weekend though. I’m hopeful for higher totals by the time the weekend finishes.

A reminder that we do see snowfall down to the valley floor in December. I’m only reminding folks because the last two years have been somber. A trace in 2019 and zero inches in 2018. Right now, there are no signs of snow to the valley floor. We may be setting up for an exciting January instead? Only time will tell! We still have 75 percent of December to get through!

Now, I mentioned that we are trending towards warmer temperatures even though we have a few cooler days coming. Weather models keep us in the upper 40s and 50s as we near mid and late December. The coolest day coming in from one major weather model, is this Saturday. Highs in the valley may only top off in the lower to mid 40s. Now, models don’t do an exceptional job when we have fog and valley inversions. We may have some misguided information here, but know that the overall pattern is looking to be warmer.