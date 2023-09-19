PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fall-feeling mornings are quickly returning to the the Pacific Northwest this week. Some of the coldest morning lows since June 1, 2023 are expected over Portland Thursday morning.

Sunrise temperatures are expected to dip as low the upper 40s for many along the Willamette Valley. Portland’s forecast low sits at 49ºF Thursday morning. That would make this the first morning low in the 40s since Portland saw an early morning temperature of 47ºF on June 1.

Cold morning lows return to Portland this week for the first time in months

On average, Portland typically sees morning lows in the low- to mid-50s during the middle of the month of September. So, this upper-40s degree forecast isn’t far off from what’s normal.

Not surprisingly, colder temperatures are expected to work their way back into the forecast in the next few months. That’s where Portland typically sees it’s first freezing temperatures by the first week of November. However, Portland has seen freezing temperatures as early as the first week of October, which is just weeks away.

Average first freeze seen in Portland and the outlying earliest Portland freeze of the Autumn season

Freeze watches are already in place for parts of southern Oregon. That’s where elvations are higher and temperatures will be colder.

Oregon’s first freeze watch of the season issued just a day before the official start of fall

The mild afternoon temperatures Portland has seen this week will continue through the weekend and into next week. Rain chances will also begin to increase by the middle of next week.