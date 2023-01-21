PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When looking up to the night sky you might not see anything out of the ordinary — unless you have the correct tools. Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) can be seen burning through our solar system and NASA says it’s getting brighter!

Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) observation breakdown

One of the biggest obstacles to overcome in the Pacific Northwest is the cloud coverage. If conditions clear over the next few weeks, those in parts of Oregon and Washington may get the chance to see this newly discovered comet.

“Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was discovered by astronomers using the wide-field survey camera at the Zwicky Transient Facility this year in early March,” NASA said. “Since then the new long-period comet has brightened substantially and is now sweeping across the northern constellation Corona Borealis in predawn skies.”

Observations of this newly found comet are possible through the start of February, with February 1-2 the best chance to see it. That’s when it will be at its closest point to Earth.

The brightness associated with the comet is highly unpredictable. If it does become visible to the naked eye, it will give off a greenish glow.