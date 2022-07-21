PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After back-to-back 90-degree days for Portland, we are going to relax the heat for a few days. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sun. Clouds will be more prevalent in the morning, especially on the Oregon coast. The thicker marine layer will carry some of those clouds on Thursday morning for the Willamette Valley. The Oregon coast will be mostly cloudy by the time the morning unfolds (slideshow gfx). Temperatures are going to be in the mid-60s for the north coast and down near 60 for the central coast.

The average temperature for Portland this time of the year is now 83 degrees. We will be right around that mark by afternoon, with the potential for highs to be a few degrees above average. A better day for hitting the park and being outdoors. If you’re getting your body moving and grooving today, you may still want to get out a bit earlier in the day.

There will still be some heat out there east of the mountains. High temperatures to hit the mid to upper 90s for another day. Temperatures may again hit the triple-digits across communities of the lower Columbia basin by afternoon. Radiant sunshine will be out there today, so do your best to protect yourself from the sun.

Have a great day.

Swipe through the slideshow below to pick out the conditions for your area.