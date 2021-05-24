Full flower super blood moon with lunar eclipse this week. Here’s what you need to know

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There is something about a full moon that is so alluring!

We have quite the treat coming this week and we are hoping to get a little extra out of this full moon: We have a super full blood moon with a lunar eclipse.

You can read all about the details of the event here. The real question, will we be able to capture this event or will the weather block out all the fun? Well, the super flower moon is expected to be full at 4:14 Wednesday morning. It is the biggest and brightest moon of the year, so we don’t want to miss it. I do think there will be some moments to capture the event, but it is going to be limited.

WHAT ABOUT THE CLOUDS?

We will be coming out of an area of low pressure by Tuesday night, which means there will be some unsettled weather earlier in the day. The clouds associated with this system will likely hang around into the night hours, with general clearing occurring Wednesday, but it may be after the morning hours.

What does this mean for your viewing? You’ll likely have to try to catch this moon late Tuesday because it should be too cloudy by early Wednesday morning. Check out the “cloudcast” slideshow for both Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. There should be a break in the clouds as we start to cut the light out of the sky Tuesday night. Right now the best option will be around wine country and the hills west of Interstate 5. Clearing takes place east of the mountains, leaving a mostly clear sky for areas like The Dalles and those of you checking out this blog in Wasco or Umatilla counties.

I’m not going to rule out the possibility for the clouds to start to clear out early Wednesday. I just think it’s going to happen after the full illumination and hours of the lunar eclipse (which is overnight into Wednesday morning). The cloudcast is painting poor visibility Wednesday morning, but it should clear out through the morning as high pressure fills in. There is a chance it happens in time to get a view of the eclipse in action. The best timing for that will be near the end of the eclipse near the 4 a.m. hour. We are not expecting any rain, with conditions drying out Tuesday evening and it most definitely should be dry by Wednesday morning.

How about the conditions outside if you’re thinking about finding a spot to hunker down and take photos. Temperatures in the lower 50s by Tuesday night with a light wind coming out of the west. It will be breezy to the east for locations like The Dalles and Hermiston. Temperature fairly mild for the Tri-Cities region, so you may want to head east for the viewing. That onshore flow slows down by Wednesday morning and temperatures start to cool in the valley. Temperatures should bottom out in the lower 40s by full moon time. The wind slows down and there will be a bit of a chill in the air. Still fairly breezy to the east as the wind is out of the southwest around 15 mph through areas of the Gorge in Washington.

If you happen to capture a photo, make sure you send it in so we can share it. You can share it directly to us right here.