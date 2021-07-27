Consider Tuesday ‘coolest’ day of week, but it’s still hot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We’re turning up the heat one day at a time this week… starting Wednesday.

Gear up for another warm day, but some would say hot. Temperatures will be around 60 in the early morning hours, with some cooler temperatures to the north in our counties of Washington. The morning heat is still hanging around for the Lower Columbia Basin, starting the day off in the upper 60s to near 70 for some. A nice cool north breeze coming off the Pacific, around 10 mph, and should keep the Oregon coast cool on Tuesday.

The morning starts around the mid-50s and it will warm up in the afternoon to the 60s, potentially lower 70s for Tillamook. If you’re hoping to find a slice of cool air, that’s where you will want to go. You can also find a place up on the mountain that is closer to 4,000 or 5,000 feet to find some 70-degree temperatures.

It may be a bit hazy if you do! We will talk more about wildfire smoke below.

Morning Temps 7.27.21

You know when you see the afternoon map and it’s all red and purple, that you have a warm day coming. Temperatures hitting the upper 80s, maybe a degree cooler than Monday. There will be more clouds Tuesday and some of you farther south in the valley may even pick up on a haze.

Notice that section of cooler air there in central Oregon, well, that is clouds and thunderstorms that are expected for the afternoon and evening. In between the wildfire smoke and the moisture moving in from the north for our second round of showers and thunderstorms, there will be some heat. Temperature warmest in Baker County and up through communities like Hermiston. It will get a little breezy there, too, with wind gusting around 25 to 35 mph.

PM Temps 7.27.21

I mentioned a second round of showers and thunderstorms moving into the state on Tuesday. We had isolated activity to start the week, but Tuesday will bring in the greatest threat for thunderstorms, most dry. This means the rain won’t get the ground too wet, a lot of it evaporates before it reaches the surface (virga).

However, there will be isolated thunderstorms that will be strong enough to provide some moisture, unfortunately, it will come with lightning, too. Notice the clouds around Portland and most points to the east. If the clouds and or wildfire smoke is thick enough, it may keep temperatures down a little more. We won’t be able to escape the heat completely, but we may find it holding a few degrees cooler than the weather models depict above. Notice the clear sky for the northern Oregon coast, it should be a nice day to be out there Wednesday.

Wildfire smoke will be an issue for some on Tuesday. A lot of folks will see the wildfire smoke mixing in with the clouds, so you won’t notice it completely. By afternoon, we may even have a little thin layer in the distance of the valley. I mentioned above that the southern Willamette Valley, near Linn and Lane counties, could definitely see some wildfire smoke.

The foothills of the Cascades in Marion County may even have a light haze, too. This shouldn’t impact the air quality near the surface for us, but it may be an issue for those of you in southern and eastern Oregon that are reading this. You have been in the path of the wildfire smoke from our local fires and those to the south in California.

For the most part, the weather pattern isn’t going to shift too much. As far as the upper-level wind pattern, that is mostly going to stay the same. The wildfire smoke will be ushered to the north and east through the week and into the weekend. However, with the expansion of that high pressure, temperatures continue to climb from Wednesday through Friday.

All the cool and comfortable air will be hugging the coast or it will be far to the north. We do have a disturbance up in the Gulf of Alaska, which is going to basically stay perched there for the time being. If we can nudge that closer to the PNW, it will allow for slightly cooler air to arrive (more of an average summer temperature in the lower to mid-80s).

Stay cool out there!

Give our weather podcast a listen! We talk about the wildfire conditions and we chat about other weather-related topics.