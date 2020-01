There was 'considerable' avalanche activity this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Avalanche danger on Mt. Hood remains ‘considerable’ above treeline on Friday.

The backcountry avalanche forecast from the Northwest Avalanche Center said the heavy snowfall this week created very large and dangerous wind slabs at upper elevations.

More information from Northwest Avalanche Center

They said to avoid all wind-loaded slopes above treeline and use extreme caution when in the backcountry.

On Wednesday, Mt. Hood Patrol triggered a large avalanche with artillery.