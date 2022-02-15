Continuous onshore flow makes Oregon a cloud victim

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We haven’t had to spend much time under the clouds this month, but Tuesday we fall victim to the cloudy sky.

Continuous onshore flow will keep the clouds coming in, which will also provide a spark for a few showers. Most of those showers will fall over the coast, coast range and into areas of the Cascade foothills.

The Willamette Valley will avoid most of the shower activity for the day. Portland will wake up to a curtain of clouds to the east and the west. There is an opportunity for a sunrise before the clouds move in overhead. A damp ground from isolated showers and leftover moisture from Valentine’s Day is likely, too.

We can’t rule out a few sun breaks Tuesday afternoon. Those sun breaks may be able to bump our temperatures up a few degrees. For the most part, the day should be dry. You can definitely find a chunk of time to be outdoors without needing rain gear.

Showers increase by the weekend, but until then there’s not much to worry about. You can swipe through the gallery of photos below to see the projected clouds and showers in the Futurecast. The wind Tuesday is going to be mostly calm at the surface. The wind may pick up out of the south around 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures should be pushing the upper 40s by afternoon. The morning will be fairly mild because of the clouds that are in place. We may have some locations in the 30s out west near the coast range.

Central Oregon starting the day in the 30s, same with the Pendleton area. The warmest temperatures we will find out there Tuesday will be in the lower 50s. Temperatures will feel very similar to what we had going on for Valentine’s Day.

If you’re thinking about heading up to the mountain, there should be fresh snow to play with. Traveling up the mountain may have some slick spots, especially if you’re going to be driving across Santiam Pass in the morning. The winter weather advisory from Monday night has expired.