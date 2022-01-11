Conveyer belt of moisture clips Oregon Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A conveyer belt of moisture is on the periphery of Oregon Tuesday.

An atmospheric river is stretching up to the Olympic Peninsula and places like Astoria could hit the outskirts of that moisture. It means spotty showers from Portland south on Tuesday. It also means areas up in Washington will likely have more moisture to work with. This will lead to larger rain totals for some of you to the north, compared to those living farther south in the valley.

We will wake up with scattered showers around Portland and to the Oregon coast. This should be the wettest part of the day. The moisture tilts north for the rest of the day, taking the rain with it. That means you may want the rain gear to start the day, with the opportunity to leave it behind by evening.

With such a particular plume of moisture moving in Tuesday, the proximity of your location will really make a difference.

I have steady rain for most locations up in Clatsop County, thinning out to just showers to the south. A southerly breeze for the Oregon coast, topping in the 30s and potentially lower 40s. It won’t be a significant wind disturbance, but enough to notice it out there. Temperatures hovering in the lower to mid 50s for the coast communities.

A similar story for the Willamette Valley as rain navigates the forecast to the north and is expected to be fairly dry to the south. There is even a chance for broken clouds and sunshine by afternoon (mainly south). Temperatures should hit the 50s for all, but it will be pushing the mid to upper 50s from Salem south. That warmer air will move into areas of Portland on Wednesday (above average).

It’s warm enough to avoid snowfall for the passes this week. Snow levels are still going to be pushing the 6,000 feet range. That means showers are going to be possible for areas like Government Camp on Tuesday. Highs may hit the lower 40s by afternoon. Rain totals will vary significantly from areas of the coast to the Gorge. We are still expecting somewhere around a quarter of an inch in Portland on Tuesday.

Swipe through the slideshow below to get an idea of the forecast visually.