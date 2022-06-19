PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Not much of a shift in the weather as we wrap up the weekend. We have clouds and showers in the forecast for your Father’s Day and Juneteenth.

You should expect both to be around in the morning, with a few spotty showers in the afternoon, too. Portland will start the day in the lower 50s, with the Rose City and surrounding neighborhoods topping off around the mid 60s for the second day in a row. A cool northwest flow will prevent us from seeing much more than that on Sunday.

The weather will be shifting as we near the first day of Summer.

It will be drier Sunday than what we had moving through on Saturday. The first part of the weekend brought in a few downpours and even some funnel clouds. Sunday is likely to avoid that type of instability.

Temperatures will hold in the 50s for the Oregon coast. Warmer for the Gorge, especially for The Dalles. The wind will pick up, running out of the WNW around 15 mph with gusts pushing 30 mph. Sunshine will be more prevalent for those east of the Cascades.

We have surpassed 3 inches of rain for Portland for the month of June. Weather models have a trace to .08 inches of rain on Sunday, with higher totals for the coast and less in the valley. There is a possibility that it is a completely dry day for some locations in the Willamette Valley.

You can take the Father’s Day activities indoors or outdoors Sunday. Most showers that develop will be brief and light.