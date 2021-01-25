Cool and wet weather to dominate the forecast this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The colder side of January is starting to show up and that is going to stick around to wrap up the month. Monday is going to start off a bit chilly with temperatures pushing the mid 30s and potentially some neighborhoods a bit colder in the valley. Winter jackets will feel good in the morning with some gloves and a hat. There is a small chance that leftover moisture from Sunday carries over to Monday morning. That should come to an end quickly and there is likely going to be dry time around the valley tomorrow. If we happen to have a heavy enough shower, we may have some snow mixing in below 1,000 feet overnight or in the morning. Temperatures likely warming up to the lower 40s by the afternoon, cutting off our chance for snow.

This is how the region looks come Monday morning. A winter morning with lows, as previously mentioned, near freezing for some. Southwest Washington and up US-30 in Oregon may start the morning a bit colder. That is why I’m concerned for a few spotty areas collecting some low elevation snow if we keep an isolated shower around in the wee-hours of the morning. Temperatures rebounding to the upper 30s to lower 40s by 4 p.m. Monday. Still around freezing for you folks in central Oregon, who can pick up some light snow if the moisture is around. It should be mostly sunny for the afternoon and cold.

We are going to keep the cooler temperatures through the week. Remember when we had 60s and 50s this January? We aren’t going to touch that this week, for the exception of maybe an upper 40s to near 50 Thursday or so. The two major points of interest will be Tuesday’s event and how much mountain snow we can rake in this week. We could use some after those mild temperatures earlier in the month.

The trough that was moving through Sunday night will be farther east by Monday afternoon. Allowing for a brief moment of high pressure moving in to dry conditions out. What you can really see from the weather pattern graphic below, is how the cold air has found a place around southwest Canada and the Gulf of Alaska. Multiple branches will shoot south through the week, keeping us cool and wet through the remainder of the month. That means we will have snow levels around 1,000′ for the week. If we get heavy enough showers, that can pull the snow lower into the valley. There are no major red flags at this time, but we continue to analyze models for Tuesday. If you happen to find some sunshine Monday, soak it up!