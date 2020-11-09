Cool and wet weather to take over this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sunshine coming to an end on our Monday with our next disturbance targeting the Pacific Northwest (PNW) by the evening. We start the morning with the coldest temperature that we’ve seen so far in November. Temperatures are likely in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

I’m hoping for some sunshine to start the day but clouds will definitely increase before the rain arrives later in the day. Temperatures likely holding to the mid-40s, a good 10 degrees below average for early November. It’s going to be a chilly day. The Oregon coast should see temperatures in the upper 40s under a mostly cloudy sky and rain moving in. There will likely be more 40 degree highs this week than 50s.

I would say it should be dry until around dinner time. A few isolated showers before the front arrives at that point of time, but likely nothing consistent until later at night or overnight. Futurecast will help support that with the slideshow below. Some moisture trying to reach Portland around 5:30 PM. Heavier rain for the Oregon coast at that time. Rain up and down the valley by 10:30 PM with mountain snow and moisture for folks to the east.

We’ve already had a good deal of rain here in Portland this month. Even with a handful of rainy days to start the month, we are just barely above average for rain. This week, we are gearing up for more. Likely catching some rain each and every day this week. It’s likely that we stay on track for that 5.63″ November average. There are no signs of conditions drying up in the next 7 days. Take advantage of that dry time when you find it.





We should get some more snow for the mountains Monday night. The snow level is going to stay below the passes all week, hovering around 3,000′ to 4,500′. The winter weather over the weekend sparked some slow travel on highway 26 and other snowy roads. This was one of our first snowy weekends and that may have been the reason for the travel issues. Regardless, prepare for another week of mountain snow and travel slowdowns.