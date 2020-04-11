Cool, cloudy start to the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cloudy this morning as a marine layer spreads inland from the coast. It will take some time before we can clear clouds from the valley, probably seeing more sunshine by 1pm. Daytime highs in the valley will reach the low 60’s today. Highs at the coast may only reach the low 50’s.

This morning as the marine layer deepens with the support of a shortwave trough, aka a disturbance, you’ll notice drizzle over some areas near the coast and riding up hillsides in the valley. Any tiny drops that are squeezed out of this low lying stratus will not amount to anything measurable. Clouds break up for the afternoon. Later tonight wind direction changes which will bring drier conditions across the state.

Wind increases Sunday morning. Watch for a wind direction change from the west initially then from the east. This easterly wind will make your skin feel extra dry. Small craft advisories will be in effect along the Oregon coast and wind advisories remain intact through tonight for eastern Oregon. For cities like Baker City expect NW wind gusts to reach 40 to 50 mph lasting through tonight.

Starting off the week right on a sunny note Monday as high pressure fully takes over for a couple days. Temperatures briefly rise through Tuesday. Our one glowing moment of change arrives Wednesday with a chance of rain for most of the day. Next Thursday and Friday look like a slice of what we had this week – temps in the mid 70’s with sunshine.





Weekend weather looks nice enough for a visit from the Easter Bunny!

Learn about all kinds of weather phenomenons and seasonally typical patterns here in the Pacific Northwest. These lessons are geared toward grade school and high school kids. This week you can learn about the jet stream along with an explanation for atmospheric blocking. Plus, air pressure and wind – here you can get a clear definition of pressure gradients.