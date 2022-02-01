Cool northwest flow to start the month of February

The days are starting to get longer and the average high temperatures are beginning to get warmer.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are walking into our last full month of winter with sun breaks and showers.

Today will be more dry than wet. Showers will be more active for the Oregon coast, coast range and then the foothills of the Cascades. It will be more of a hit-or-miss shower day for Portland and surrounding areas — but a steady winter soaker is not in the forecast today.

With an onshore flow still cranking, scattered to isolated showers are expected to hold steady for the day. A few bursts of mountain snow will hit Mt. Hood, as well.

There will be a difference in the rain from the morning to the late hours today. You can swipe through the slideshow below to see where some of the showers may develop today. The early afternoon looks to be the driest for the coast and most west of Interstate 5.

There is a second surge of moisture coming in late tomorrow, which may increase the shower activity tonight. We will go from showers to light rain around 11 p.m. to midnight. A rain shadow holds all day for central Oregon and there will be some action for the mountains of eastern Oregon today too.

Rain totals are expected to reach one-tenth of an inch by late tonight. Rain totals should be larger in quantity for the northern Willamette Valley. Rain totals will be lower from Marion County south to Lane County. The weather models may be generous for the moisture in Madras and The Dalles today.

It will be difficult for that moisture to carry over to these communities today. Plan on a drop or two, but 95% of your day should be rain-free. For those of you west of the mountains, you may want to grab the rain jacket when you’re heading out the door just in case.

When you’re stepping out today, temperatures should be in the mid to upper 30s. There will be some areas that fall to near freezing in the outskirts of the valley. The Oregon coast should begin the day in the lower 40s, before warming up to the mid-40s by afternoon. That will be the daytime high for the valley as well.

We will start the month slightly below average, which is nearing 50 degrees now. The days start getting longer and the average high temperature starts to get warmer.