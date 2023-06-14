PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cooler, rainier weather is forecast to move into the Pacific Northwest for Father’s Day weekend.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern forecasts that temperatures will rise into the mid-to-upper 70s on Thursday and Friday before rapidly cooling off over the weekend. Partly sunny, 70-degree weather is forecast for Saturday afternoon. Then rain clouds are expected to push into Portland by Saturday night, bringing Sunday showers and temperatures in the low 60s.



Much cooler temperatures are expected to arrive by Father’s Day. (KOIN 6)

“A pattern change from hot and dry to cool and showery arrives this weekend as a deep upper-level low begins to drop into the region,” Bayern said. “Expect afternoon highs in the 60s by Father’s Day with scattered showers returning to Portland.”

More rain will be possible on Monday and Tuesday as the cool rainy weather is forecast to linger into next week. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart reports that mountain snow will also be possible starting Sunday.

“The summer sizzle of the solstice may turn to a slushy, slick and snowy scenario for Oregon’s high country this year,” Cozart said.

Mount Hood has the potential to a sprinkling of fresh snow at elevations above 6,000 feet between Sunday and Monday. However, snow totals remain uncertain at this time.