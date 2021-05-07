Cool, showery start to your Friday before possible thunderstorms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This morning you’ll notice how much cooler it feels compared to yesterday: mid to upper 40s! Showers will continue on and off as an upper-level trough cruises through the PNW.

There is a slight chance a rolling rumbler will arrive somewhere near the central Oregon coast and areas north this morning. I say rumbler because you may only hear a rumble of thunder without the big lightning show.

As subfreezing air aloft moves onshore this morning, the instability increases slightly. Steeper lapse rates lead to instability but all the other parameters we monitor for thunderstorm forecasting appear weak. There is a chance for t-storms in the valley to occur from Salem/Portland north over to the WA coast, WA Cascades. Afternoon heating may allow for some cumulonimbus growth but that’s a wait-and-see deal.

Highs only reach the low 60s today. The Blazers’ 7 p.m. game time should be dry.

If Mt. Hood is your normal recreation destination, be aware snow is falling down to 4,000′ or less this morning. Trails that may normally thaw out by now could end up accumulating snow today.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North Idaho… North Central Idaho…East Central Washington…North Central Washington…Northeast Washington and Southeast Washington. A vigorous cold front will move through the Inland Northwest this afternoon and evening bringing gusty west to southwest winds across the Columbia Basin into the Spokane area. Potential for blowing dust and reduced visibility will be possible this afternoon and evening. Scattered high based rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Lightning and gusty winds will be the dominating features with these storms. Brief down pours of rain will be possible but overall very light precipitation is expected. Cooler temperatures will settle in behind the cold front with daytime temperatures on Friday topping out about 15 to 20 degrees cooler than readings observed on Thursday. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pdt&wwa=hazardous%20weather%20outlook

Small Craft Advisory