PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It was a bumpy start to the work week, but your Tuesday will feel more like your average, cool spring day.

Most locations in the Willamette Valley, including Portland, will begin with isolated showers. However, it isn’t a done deal for rain in the morning for everyone. The early morning showers are going to be hit or miss.

How about that strong wind that we had to deal with Monday? That is going to be less evident today. The wind will be pushing 20 to 30 mph for central and eastern Oregon, but the coast and the valley will take a step back today. At times, the Gorge and the ski resorts up on Mt. Hood will have some breezy moments. Overall, the wind should cool its jets today.

Swipe through the slideshow below to get an idea of the forecast in your community.

The common theme around here is going to be the morning showers turning to sunshine by the afternoon. The way conditions are wrapping up Tuesday, it’s more likely that we are dry than wet. If you make it through the morning without any rain, you will probably be good for the day.

The futurecast, which is using a high resolution model, does advertise plenty of morning snow for the mountains. The winter storm warning for the Cascades is expected to expire at 5 a.m. this morning. Snow will generally be light from that point on. If you are taking a trip up on the mountain, it will not be as grouchy as Monday. Just be prepared for snow and even some slick conditions up on the passes.

By evening, conditions mainly dry up around the state. Some of the higher terrain may try to keep hold of a snow shower.

From Portland on south through the valley, will grab some sunshine this evening. Even with a cool northwest flow, we won’t have enough to build any rain. High pressure starts to build Tuesday night into Wednesday. That will help clear out all the crummy weather, eventually turning mostly clear across the region.