PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fall-like temperatures remain across Portland and the surrounding area. These cooler than normal conditions are due to the weak front that brought rain to the region overnight.

Drier and sunnier weather returns by the afternoon hours as highs return to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Forecast highs remain near 70s Wednesday after early morning rain showers over the Portland area

Some wildfire smoke is expected to return to the area by Thursday as sunny skies remain. That smoke is from fires burning in Canada. A low pressure system situated over southeast Oregon will help push that smoke into the I-5 corridor through Thursday.

Wildfire smoke is expected to increase as a low pulls in Canadian wildfire smoke late Wednesday into Thursday afternoon

Temperatures begin to warm as the autumn equinox approaches this Friday. Highs will return to the upper 70 to low 80s by the week’s end.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares the cooler and wetter weather pattern begins to take shape over Portland next week

A potential atmospheric river is starting to take shape next week. That’s where some forecast models are putting parts of the northwest with rain accumulating near 1-3″.

Heaviest rain showers of the season begin to increase by the end of the week and start of next week

This weather pattern is still far out, but your most accurate KOIN 6 Weather Team will continue to forecast this latest developing storm.