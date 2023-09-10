PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A nearly 10-degree temperature drop will be felt across western Oregon and Washington Sunday as an early morning front brought cooler and cloudier weather to the region.

This latest Pacific front isn’t expected to do anything more than cool afternoon highs and increase the cloud coverage across the area Sunday. Average afternoon highs should sit in the upper 70s for the second week of September. So, Sunday’s high of 83 remains slightly warmer than normal.

Cooler and cloudier weather expected over Portland Sunday, September 10, 2023

Portland’s outdoor activities continue Sunday with the final day of the Dragon Boat Festival and the final day of the Hillsboro Hops home game at Ron Tonkin Field. Sunscreen is still a must for those spending time outside Sunday, despite the increase in cloud coverage.

Cooler and cloudier weather is expected across the Portland area thanks to Oregon and Washington’s latest cold front

This near normal weather pattern continues to keep a tight grip on the Pacific Northwest next week. Cloudy and cooler conditions will take Portland into the the middle of the week.

Above average temperatures are expected to build over Portland by the end of the week

That mild weather pattern comes to an end as a ridge of high pressure begins to build by the end of the week. Afternoon and evening highs will return to summer-like conditions by the end of the week and continue into next weekend.

That warmer temperature trend also comes with dry skies. Recent rain has helped keep the wildfire threat relatively low the last few weeks. The potential for more wildfire activity is possible as hotter and a longer stretch of dry weather begins to build.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s extended weather outlook as dry and hot weather begins to build across the Pacific Northwest

The warmest and driest weather isn’t expected until the end of next week.