PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cooler and drier conditions find their way back to the Pacific Northwest on what’s been a busy weather week.

A few on-and-off showers are likely throughout the day Friday. Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures below average by over 10 degrees during the afternoon hours. Upper 50s Friday will transition to low 60s for the weekend.

Rain accumulation will amount to a couple of one-hundredths of an inch to a quarter through Saturday evening.

Forecast rain totals in for western Oregon and Washington from Friday morning through Saturday night

A mix of clouds and a few light rain showers are possible through the weekend. Low 60s will continue to work their way into western Oregon and Washington before mid to upper 60s return by the week’s end.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s warming trends through the middle of next week

Spring-like temperatures and a drier weather pattern are setting up for the end of next week.