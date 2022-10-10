PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What if I told you that it would be 10 degrees cooler Monday, compared to Sunday, yet we are still going to be well above our average? That is exactly what will be happening to start the week.

Someone must have put in the suggestion box to Mother Nature that we should keep summer going. We had four days in a row of 80-degree temperatures, which is well above average for this time of the year. We had consecutive days of record-breaking high temperatures in the Willamette Valley.

Temperatures will be cooler on Monday. Patchy fog will take over the Oregon coast. A dense fog advisory is in place until 11 a.m. for those of you out there. No fog expected in the Portland metro area in the morning. We will start sunny and in the 50s. Temperatures reach the lower to mid 70s by afternoon.

A trough will drop south out of Canada, skirting the east side of Washington and Oregon. This will help drag a weak front through the area Monday night. This will increase the clouds in the evening around Portland. Temperatures rebound back to near 80 degrees for the end of the week. Swipe through the slideshow below to see more.

