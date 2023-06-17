PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — From mid-summer heat to early spring chill, Portland sees a nearly 10 degree temperature drop from Friday to Saturday.

Oregon and Washington’s latest cold front will keep temperatures 10-15 degrees below normal for the middle of June. Highs will climb into the low 70s Saturday before falling to the low 60s by Sunday afternoon.

Portland’s cooler-than-normal temperature trend this weekend through the start of next week

Dry weather continues Saturday despite the widespread cloud coverage. A few breaks in the clouds are possible later in the day. This comes as Portland’s latest chance of rain returns Sunday. Light rain showers are possible as early as sunrise on Sunday. Rain accumulation will near a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch Sunday.

Rain accumulation Sunday, June 18, 2023 across western Oregon and Washington

This latest chance of rain will help slow the wildfire threat across the region. Snow chances will also start to increase for the higher elevations of Oregon and Washington Sunday and continue into Monday.

Snow elevations drop to nearly 4,500 ft. this weekend and remain low through Monday over the Cascades

Snow levels could drop as low 4,500 ft. this weekend and for the start of next week. Very little impacts will be felt for those traveling over the high mountain passes.

The spring-like weather really gets underway Monday in Portland as record-break cold air is possible for June 19, 2023.

Potential record-breaking cold temperatures possible for afternoon highs in Portland Monday, June 19, 2023

Forecast highs are only expected to climb into the low 60s. These chilly afternoon highs are threatening the current record for the coldest daytime high temperature in Portland for the 19th. June 19, 1964 saw record-breaking cold daytime highs when the mercury only managed to hit 61-degrees. This latest chance of chilly weather isn’t prolonged. Slightly warmer conditions return by the middle and end of next week.