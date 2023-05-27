PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cooler and drier weather returns to the Portland metro area for the start of the long holiday weekend.

Afternoon highs will fall nearly 10 to 15 degrees below Friday’s highs in the mid 80s. Despite cooler temperatures returning, a high of roughly 74 degrees is still a few degrees above normal.

Portland’s Memorial Day weekend weather forecast

Morning clouds will become more widespread Saturday morning. That will help slow the warming process across the Willamette Valley. A few sun breaks will start to find their way back into western Oregon and Washington Saturday afternoon. The same can be seen Sunday with slightly warmer conditions.

Lightning remains the biggest threat to hikers Saturday afternoon over the Cascades

Thunderstorms will likely grow over the cascades during Saturday afternoon. That’s where lightning will be the biggest threat.

The northern Oregon coast’s Memorial Day weekend weather forecast

Coastal locations will see a few more clouds than days past. A few moments of sunshine will be likely during the afternoon hours as highs sit comfortably in the low to mid 60s. A few upper 50s are possible in some localized areas.

This drier and mild weather pattern will continue across the Pacific Northwest well into the new work week.