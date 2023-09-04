PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over the weekend we rode the roller coast of daytime highs! We went from a high of 91 in Portland on Saturday to only reaching 72 on Sunday.

Our region also went from seeing thunderstorms and lighting to stay mostly dry with mostly cloudy skies.

If you’re a fan of the low to mid-70s, you’re in luck!

The cooler and cloudier conditions will stick around throughout most of our Labor Day Monday. There could be a lingering light rain shower in the morning hours.

Later in the afternoon on Monday the forecast calls for some sun breaks, but our daytime high is only expected to reach into the low 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday we look to stay mainly dry with mild temps in the mid-70s as we sit below our normal high for this time of year of 80-degrees. It’s not until Thursday that we start to get back into the upper-70s. Also, once we get to Tuesday our rain chances decrease for the remainder of the work week.