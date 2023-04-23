PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a drier and warmer Saturday, we’ll be back under cooler conditions along with a few isolated rain showers on Sunday and into Monday.

We’re going to continue to ride the rollercoaster of daytime high temperatures this April in the Portland metro area. We’ll drop below our average of 63 degrees before seeing 10 degrees above our normal high for this time of year.

That’s right, come mid-week we’ll be hovering in the 70s for our daytime high.

So have your sunglasses and sunscreen on standby! Late next week, we’ll see some of the warmest temperatures experienced in the Pacific Northwest so far this year.

But first, more April showers to finish out our weekend.