Cooler than normal Friday – enough drizzle for some to measure

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The most exciting change for today is the cooler, damp weather on tap – at least for the first half of the day. Astoria and Seaside have squeezed out enough drizzle from the marine layer this morning to measure at least 0.02″ since midnight. Considering Portland has now gone 30 days without measurable rain, this is exciting news.

Naturally this begs the question – will Portland get anything out of this marine layer, even a trace? It’s not likely but not impossible. It seems more likely that the hills around the coast range or SW Washington would have the best chance to gain moisture from the marine layer this morning.

For the rest of the day it’s partly cloudy by the afternoon – highs reach the mid to upper 70’s.

Red Flag Warnings expired across the state. Air quality alerts remain in effect around the fires in southern and eastern Oregon. Lightning was detected on radar for the Bootleg fire for a couple hours last night. This is still the largest active fire burning in Oregon and the U.S., and has spread to more than 227,000 acres at last report.

For some perspective on Oregon wildfires, take a look at this Oregon Department of Forestry historical chart.

It is probably no surprise that our biggest and worst fire is burning right where we have the absolute worst drought status in the state. Despite an unusually cool summer day today, remember to pay attention to your surroundings and don’t accidentally start a fire.

AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE