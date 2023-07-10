PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – To start our week, we will see below normal daytime highs in Portland with a forecast of 76 degrees Monday afternoon. We’ll also see mostly cloudy conditions Monday morning with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

But the temperature trend calls for a gradual warm up with more heat on the way late in the week.

Zone Forecast

The Willamette Valley and Portland metro does not have rain in the forecast for this upcoming week. On the Oregon coast, however, folks on our shoreline could see some patchy morning drizzle on Monday.

The Gorge will continue to see breezy conditions once again with a 20% chance of thunderstorms before 11am.

Red Flag Warning Monday

The National Weather Service is issuing a Red Flag Warning for the Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon starting at 11am on Monday and lasting until Monday at 8pm.

This warning has been issued due to relative humidity as low as 20% and winds out of the west ranging from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.