PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With another heat wave forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday across the Portland metro area, counties are opening up cooling centers to offer some relief to residents.

A heat advisory goes into effect at noon Wednesday and lasts through Thursday.

Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Cowlitz counties all announced the following cooling centers would be available.

Multnomah County

Libraries across Multnomah County will be open during regular hours to anyone looking for a place to cool off, with five locations staying open until 8 p.m.

Belmont: 1038 S.E. César E. Chávez Blvd., Portland

Gresham: 385 N.W. Miller Ave., Gresham

Hillsdale: 1525 S.W. Sunset Blvd., Portland

Hollywood: 4040 N.E. Tillamook St., Portland

Midland: 805 S.E. 122nd Ave., Portland

A full list of libraries in the county and their hours can be found here.

Additionally, a cooling center will open at the Medford Building in Portland’s Old Town from 2 to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Lloyd Center will also extend its hours to 9 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday.

Washington County

Multiple shelters and splash pads are open Wednesday and Thursday for Washington County residents. An interactive map to find a cooling center is available on the county’s website here.

The Salvation Army building at 1440 SE 21st Avenue in Hillsboro will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. That center is pet-friendly.

Clackamas County

Clackamas County is opening multiple shelters across several cities, including Canby, Oregon City, Gladstone and Molalla.

A full list of shelters and details on their operating hours can be found on the county website here.

Clackamas County residents can also cool off at either of two splash pads located in Gladstone and Oregon City.

Max Patterson Park Splash Pad: 400 E Exeter St., Gladstone

Rivercrest Park Splash Pad: 131 Park Dr., Oregon City

Cowlitz County

The Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management announced the following shelters will be open and will have air conditioning and water available.

Castle Rock

Family Health Center Castle Rock Clinic 139 1st Ave SW Castle Rock

Kelso

Family Health Center Grade Street Campus 621 Grade St Kelso

Family Health Center Kelso Clinic 300 Oak Street Suite B Kelso

Longview

Longview Public Library: 1600 Louisiana S

Family Health Center: 14th Ave Clinic 784 14th Ave

Family Health Center Broadway Campus: 600 Broadway St

Family Health Center Longview Clinic: 1057 12th Ave

Longview Church of the Nazarene: 814 15th Ave

River Cities Transit City of Longview: Near Oregon Way and Alabama St

Woodland

Family Health Center Woodland Clinic: 1251 Lewis River Road Suite D

Yale Valley Community Library: 11700 Lewis River Road Ariel

Woodland Community Library: 770 Park Street

Those needing transportation or help finding a cooling center are urged to call 211. Further, Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties posted additional information on their websites.

TriMet is also offering free rides to those trying to get to a cooling center. The agency says riders should let their operator know they’re headed to a cooling center and the fee will be waived.