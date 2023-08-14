PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With triple-digit heat hitting the Pacific Northwest starting Sunday, counties are activating cooling shelters to protect residents.

Below is a list of the cooling center locations and hours by county in the Portland and Vancouver metro areas.

Multnomah County

Overnight Cooling Centers

Multnomah County East: 600 Northeast 8th Street, Gresham

Cook Plaza: 19421 Southeast Stark Street, Gresham

Old Town Cooling Center: 435 Northwest Glisan Street, Portland

Day Cooling Centers

Libraries

All Multnomah County libraries will have water bottles and indoor cooling spaces during regular business hours. However, a reminder to residents: some libraries, including the Central Library in downtown Portland, are closed during major construction projects. Click here for a full list of libraries and their hours. And another reminder: Multnomah County libraries do not allow pets, with the exception of service animals.

Outdoor Splash Pads and Fountains

Multnomah County also has a number of outdoor splash pads and water fountains for people to cool off in. Click here for an interactive map.

Washington County

Beaverton

Beaverton Community Center: 12350 SW 5th St.

Beaverton City Library (Cathy Stanton Room): 12375 SW 5th St., Beaverton

Beaverton City Library at Murray Scholls: 11200 SW Murray Scholls Pl, Beaverton

Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center: 9985 SW 125th Ave.

Splash Pad: Cedar Hills Park: 2300 SW Cedar Hills Blvd

Splash Pad: Timberland Park: 11600 NW Stone Mountain Ln, Portland

Tigard

The Tigard Public Library: 13500 SW Hall Blvd, Tigard

The Tigard Senior Center: 8815 SW Omara St, Portland

St. Anthony’s Catholic Church: 12520 SW Grant St.

Aloha

Aloha Community Library: 17455 SW Farmington Rd, Ste. 26A

Banks

Banks Public Library: 42461 NW Market St.

Bethany

Bethany Community Library: 15325 NW Central Dr, Ste. J-8

Cornelius

Virginia Garcia Cornelius Wellness Center: 1151 N. Adair St.

Cornelius Public Library: 1370 N. Adair St.

Forest Grove

Forest Grove City Library: 2114 Pacific Ave.

Garden Home

Garden Home Community Library: 7475 SW Oleson Rd

Hillsboro

Brookwood Library: 2850 NE Brookwood Pkwy

Shute Park Library: 775 SE 10th Ave.

Hillsboro Civic Center: 120 E Main St.

Cloverleaf Building – Washington County Fairgrounds: 802 NE 28th Ave.

Downtown Hillsboro water dispenser: SE 2nd Ave and E. Main St.

Shute Park water dispenser: 750 SE 8th Ave

Butternut Creek Park splash pad: 7830 SW Deline St.

Civic Center Plaza splash pad: 150 E Main St

Magnolia Park splash pad: 1810 NW 192nd Ave.

Orenco Station Plaza splash pad: 943 NE Orenco Station Loop

Walnut Street Park splash pad: 1717 SE Walnut St

King City

King City City Hall: 15300 SW 116th Ave

North Plains

North Plains Public Library: 31334 NW Commercial St

Sherwood

Sherwood Public Library: 22560 SW Pine St

Sherwood Center for the Arts: 22689 SW Pine St

Cannery Square Park splash pad: 22622 SW Pine St

Snyder Park splash pad: 15365 SW Sunset Blvd

Tualatin

Tualatin Public Library: 18878 SW Martinazzi Ave

Juanita Pohl Center: 8513 SW Tualatin Rd

Wilsonville

Wilsonville Public Library: 8200 SW Wilsonville Rd

West Slope

West Slope Community Library: 3673 SW 78th Ave.

Clackamas County

Milwaukie

Ledding Library | 10660 SE 21st Ave., open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

Oak Lodge Library | 16201 SE McLoughlin Blvd Oak Grove | Open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday noon to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Happy Valley

Happy Valley Library | 13793 SE Sieben Park Way, open Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Estacada

Estacada Community Watch | 200 SW Clubhouse Dr, outdoor facility opens at least eight hours when temps hit 98 degrees or more

Estacada Public Library | 825 NW Wade St., open Wednesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lake Oswego

Lake Oswego Library | 706 4th St., open Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lake Oswego Adult Community Center | 505 G Ave, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Canby

Canby Adult Center | 1250 S. Ivy St., open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Canby Public Library | 220 NE 2nd Ave., open Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Denny’s Restaurant | 1329 SE 1st Ave., available for those needing to cool off for an hour, no obligation to buy, open 24/7

Zoar Lutheran Church | 190 SW 3rd Ave., open when temps reach more than 90 degrees from noon to 11 p.m. or until temperatures go below 85 degrees

Molalla

Molalla Public Library | 201 E 5th St, Friday-Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Gladstone

Gladstone Library | 135 E Dartmouth St., open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday noon to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gladstone Senior Center | 1050 Portland Ave., Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oregon City

Oregon City Public Library | 606 John Adams St., Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Rivercrest Park Splash Pad | 131 Park Dr, open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Library Park Spraypark | 606 John Adam St., open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Oregon City Pool | 1211 Jackson St., open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free

Sandy

Sandy Public Library | 38980 Procto Blvd., open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., water is available

Welches

Hoodland Public Library | 24525 E Welches Road, open Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday noon through 5 p.m., closed Sunday

West Linn

West Linn Public Library | 1595 Burns St., open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Clark County

Vancouver

St. Paul’s Church | 1309 Franklin St., open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Marshall Community Center | 1009 E McLoughlin Blvd, open Wednesday and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Three Creek Community Library | 800 NE Tenney Road, open Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vancouver Mall Library | 8700 NE Vancouver Mall Drive #285, open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cascade Park Community Library | 600 NE 136th Ave., open Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Firstenburg Community Center | 700 NE 136th Ave., open Monday Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ridgefield

Ridgefield Community Library | 210 N Main Ave., open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Battle Ground

Battle Ground Community Library | 1207 SE 8th Way, open Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Camas

Camas Public Library | 625 NE 4th Ave., open Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

La Center

La Center Community Library | 1411 NE Lockwood Creek Road, open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Washougal

Washougal Community Library | 1661 C St., open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Washougal Community Center | 1681 C St., open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Yacolt