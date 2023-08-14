PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With triple-digit heat hitting the Pacific Northwest starting Sunday, counties are activating cooling shelters to protect residents.

Below is a list of the cooling center locations and hours by county in the Portland and Vancouver metro areas.

Multnomah County

Overnight Cooling Centers

Multnomah County East: 600 Northeast 8th Street, Gresham
Cook Plaza: 19421 Southeast Stark Street, Gresham
Old Town Cooling Center: 435 Northwest Glisan Street, Portland

Day Cooling Centers

Libraries

All Multnomah County libraries will have water bottles and indoor cooling spaces during regular business hours. However, a reminder to residents: some libraries, including the Central Library in downtown Portland, are closed during major construction projects. Click here for a full list of libraries and their hours. And another reminder: Multnomah County libraries do not allow pets, with the exception of service animals.

Outdoor Splash Pads and Fountains

Multnomah County also has a number of outdoor splash pads and water fountains for people to cool off in. Click here for an interactive map.

Washington County

Beaverton

  • Beaverton Community Center: 12350 SW 5th St.
  • Beaverton City Library (Cathy Stanton Room): 12375 SW 5th St., Beaverton
  • Beaverton City Library at Murray Scholls: 11200 SW Murray Scholls Pl, Beaverton
  • Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center: 9985 SW 125th Ave.
  • Splash Pad: Cedar Hills Park: 2300 SW Cedar Hills Blvd
  • Splash Pad: Timberland Park: 11600 NW Stone Mountain Ln, Portland

Tigard

  • The Tigard Public Library: 13500 SW Hall Blvd, Tigard
  • The Tigard Senior Center: 8815 SW Omara St, Portland
  • St. Anthony’s Catholic Church: 12520 SW Grant St.

Aloha

  • Aloha Community Library: 17455 SW Farmington Rd, Ste. 26A

Banks

  • Banks Public Library: 42461 NW Market St.

Bethany

  • Bethany Community Library: 15325 NW Central Dr, Ste. J-8

Cornelius

  • Virginia Garcia Cornelius Wellness Center: 1151 N. Adair St.
  • Cornelius Public Library: 1370 N. Adair St.

Forest Grove

  • Forest Grove City Library: 2114 Pacific Ave.

Garden Home

  • Garden Home Community Library: 7475 SW Oleson Rd

Hillsboro

  • Brookwood Library: 2850 NE Brookwood Pkwy
  • Shute Park Library: 775 SE 10th Ave.
  • Hillsboro Civic Center: 120 E Main St.
  • Cloverleaf Building – Washington County Fairgrounds: 802 NE 28th Ave.
  • Downtown Hillsboro water dispenser: SE 2nd Ave and E. Main St.
  • Shute Park water dispenser: 750 SE 8th Ave
  • Butternut Creek Park splash pad: 7830 SW Deline St.
  • Civic Center Plaza splash pad: 150 E Main St
  • Magnolia Park splash pad: 1810 NW 192nd Ave.
  • Orenco Station Plaza splash pad: 943 NE Orenco Station Loop
  • Walnut Street Park splash pad: 1717 SE Walnut St

King City

  • King City City Hall: 15300 SW 116th Ave

North Plains

  • North Plains Public Library: 31334 NW Commercial St

Sherwood

  • Sherwood Public Library: 22560 SW Pine St
  • Sherwood Center for the Arts: 22689 SW Pine St
  • Cannery Square Park splash pad: 22622 SW Pine St
  • Snyder Park splash pad: 15365 SW Sunset Blvd

Tualatin

  • Tualatin Public Library: 18878 SW Martinazzi Ave
  • Juanita Pohl Center: 8513 SW Tualatin Rd

Wilsonville

  • Wilsonville Public Library: 8200 SW Wilsonville Rd

West Slope

  • West Slope Community Library: 3673 SW 78th Ave.

Clackamas County

Milwaukie

  • Ledding Library | 10660 SE 21st Ave., open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday noon to 6 p.m.
  • Oak Lodge Library | 16201 SE McLoughlin Blvd Oak Grove | Open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday noon to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Happy Valley

  • Happy Valley Library | 13793 SE Sieben Park Way, open Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Estacada

  • Estacada Community Watch | 200 SW Clubhouse Dr, outdoor facility opens at least eight hours when temps hit 98 degrees or more
  • Estacada Public Library | 825 NW Wade St., open Wednesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lake Oswego

  • Lake Oswego Library | 706 4th St., open Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Lake Oswego Adult Community Center | 505 G Ave, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Canby

  • Canby Adult Center | 1250 S. Ivy St., open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Canby Public Library | 220 NE 2nd Ave., open Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Denny’s Restaurant | 1329 SE 1st Ave., available for those needing to cool off for an hour, no obligation to buy, open 24/7
  • Zoar Lutheran Church | 190 SW 3rd Ave., open when temps reach more than 90 degrees from noon to 11 p.m. or until temperatures go below 85 degrees

Molalla

  • Molalla Public Library | 201 E 5th St, Friday-Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Gladstone

  • Gladstone Library | 135 E Dartmouth St., open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday noon to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Gladstone Senior Center | 1050 Portland Ave., Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oregon City

  • Oregon City Public Library | 606 John Adams St., Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
  • Rivercrest Park Splash Pad | 131 Park Dr, open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Library Park Spraypark | 606 John Adam St., open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Oregon City Pool | 1211 Jackson St., open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free

Sandy

  • Sandy Public Library | 38980 Procto Blvd., open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., water is available

Welches

  • Hoodland Public Library | 24525 E Welches Road, open Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday noon through 5 p.m., closed Sunday

West Linn

  • West Linn Public Library | 1595 Burns St., open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Clark County

Vancouver

  • St. Paul’s Church | 1309 Franklin St., open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Marshall Community Center | 1009 E McLoughlin Blvd, open Wednesday and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Three Creek Community Library | 800 NE Tenney Road, open Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Vancouver Mall Library | 8700 NE Vancouver Mall Drive #285, open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Cascade Park Community Library | 600 NE 136th Ave., open Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Firstenburg Community Center | 700 NE 136th Ave., open Monday Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ridgefield

  • Ridgefield Community Library | 210 N Main Ave., open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Battle Ground

  • Battle Ground Community Library | 1207 SE 8th Way, open Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Camas

  • Camas Public Library | 625 NE 4th Ave., open Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

La Center

  • La Center Community Library | 1411 NE Lockwood Creek Road, open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Washougal

  • Washougal Community Library | 1661 C St., open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Washougal Community Center | 1681 C St., open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Yacolt

  • Yacolt Library Express | 105 E Yacolt Road, open Wednesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.