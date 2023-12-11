PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dreaming of a white Christmas? That’s what the Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting for the Pacific Northwest, but that’s more of a guess than a forecast.

There’s a reason Brenda White’s ‘Christmas in the Northwest’ song lyrics say, “It may not be white. Might be a rainy night. But there’s nothing like… Christmas in the Northwest.” That’s because the chance to see above-freezing temperatures and rainy conditions far outweighs the chance of seeing snow.

The National Weather Service out of Portland says that Portland International Airport only has about a 2% chance of seeing snow fall on Christmas Day. They go on to say that “from 1940 to 2022, only two years (2008 and 2017) stand out as a truly ‘white and snowy’ Christmas.” That’s when Portland saw 0.9″ of snowfall and the snow depth was 10″ in 2008. In 2017, Portland saw even less with only a trace of snow falling on Christmas while the snow depth sat at 1.”

Portland’s chance to see snow falling on Christmas day with the past four Christmas snow events listed

This year, the chance to see snow falling on Christmas Day is even less. That’s because the Climate Prediction Center is expecting the next eight to 14 days to be warmer than normal from Dec. 19 through Christmas Day.

Precipitation chances are expected to sit near normal. If precipitation does fall on Christmas Day, it will likely be in the form of rain because of the warmer temperatures that are expected in the forecast. The chance to see snow does increase with elevation. Snow will likely be on the ground from past snow events closer to the Cascade mountain passes.