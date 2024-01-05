PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A KOIN 6 Weather Alert is now in place as western Oregon and Washington prepare for an active weekend of weather. Mountain locations will see the biggest round of snow so far this season while snow elevations drop Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Very little impact will be felt in the city as a single snowflake or two may survive the above-freezing temperatures expected this weekend. High-elevated neighborhoods in Portland’s West Hills near 1,000 ft. have the greatest chance of seeing a few more snowflakes survive. Again, these snow flurries will have little to no impact on your weekend in the city.

Prepare for the storm

The most high-resolution weather models continue to disagree as of Friday afternoon. One is saying a wintry mix is possible for the West Hills of Portland, while the other is still expecting rain. That’s why the potential to see lower elevation snow from 1,000 to 1,500′ is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures are still expected to remain above freezing through the weekend. That means if any snow falls at all, it won’t stick around.

Rain will be widespread for the coast and valley locations as early as Friday night. This latest round of active weather is all due to Oregon and Washington’s latest front that’s moving in from the Gulf of Alaska.

Rain showers will begin to ramp up after midnight on Saturday morning. Rain accumulation Saturday alone could near three-quarters of an inch to an inch of rain, while coastal locations could get near almost an inch to an inch and a half by Saturday night. Some of these heavy rain showers could have thunderstorms embedded within them.

No severe weather is expected, but a bolt of lightning and a rumble of thunder is possible as this front moves through western Oregon and Washington. There is also potential for gusty winds and heavy rain from the coast to the valley. The mountains will see snow.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place for elevations above 2,000 ft. starting Friday night. That’s where snow elevations will fall to nearly 1,500 ft.

The greatest snow accumulation is expected above 2,500 ft. That’s where nearly five to 10 inches of snow is possible through Sunday morning. Oregon’s southernmost mountains will likely see wind gusts near 35 mph. This will likely be the biggest snow event the Cascades have seen so far this season. That’s where mountain pass travel will likely be extremely difficult at times.

It’s the mountain pass travel difficulties expected this weekend that’s prompted a KOIN 6 Weather Alert starting Friday night through Sunday morning.

Looking forward to next week, Portland could see some of its coldest temperatures of the winter season thus far. Right now, weather models continue to disagree on temperatures and precipitation chances.

What is likely is a pocket of cold air moving its way south from Canada by the end of next week. The exact timing is still unclear along with the drop in temperature. Precipitation chances still remain out of the question and will continue to change until the storm timeline approaches.

The KOIN 6 Weather Team will continue to monitor this sudden change in winter weather patterns for western Oregon and Washington as the season continues to develop.