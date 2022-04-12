PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are one season away from summer, but it feels like we may have taken one step back to winter instead. Historic snowfall on Monday morning leaves us wondering if it will happen again today.

Let’s first start by saying that it is still going to be cold and showery. Some of those showers may produce snow. Measurable snow is not expected in Portland, but if the shower is heavy enough, snowflakes may mix in. We may have a dusting of snow for the hills with elevations ranging from 500 to 1,000 feet.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect today for foothill locations above 1,000′ feet. Snow forecasts include totals that range from 2″ to 6″ inches.

If you cycle through the slideshow, you can visually see the forecast for Portland and the Willamette Valley.

The early morning hours are likely to have some passing showers. Most of that action will occur east of I-5 as early as 7 a.m. today. Snowfall for the mountains will be a check, as well as snowfall for the Cascade hills. Many of the locations in Clackamas and Marion county will be open to snow in the morning.

As the afternoon warms up, the moisture in the Portland area is expected to just be rain. We may have a few embedded thunderstorms, which can produce hail. With a steep temperature gradient over the next couple of days, the threat of storms is higher. We have another system approaching late Tuesday into Wednesday, which will also bring in a snow threat.

Temperatures will be warming to the mid-40s by the afternoon. It will be the afternoon hours that are more vulnerable to thunderstorms today. A rumble of thunder also means lightning, which means you should be indoors until the storm passes. We can’t even rule out a funnel cloud or ominous clouds out there today. There is thunderstorm potential spanning the whole Willamette Valley, including the foothills and the coast. Today is a day to still be weather-ready.