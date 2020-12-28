Counting down the dry days before the rain returns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There are only so many sunny dry days in the winter and we are going to get a few more before the year finishes. Onshore flow remains a problem of the future and we are tapping into an offshore flow, with the wind generally coming from the east the next two days.

The strongest wind bursting out the Gorge will be overnight. Potentially a few gusts will come through in the morning as high pressure builds over the basin and low pressure moves south to California.

You can find the forecast for your zone above. The best weather will likely come out of the coast for the second day in a row. Some locations will push the mid-50s with a sunny sky. It’s likely a nice sunset is coming this evening. Make sure to snap a photo and share it with us!

Government camp should have a pretty nice day with temperatures in the upper 30s under a sunny sky. Expect a few bluebird days up on the mountain before the clouds and moisture return. Make sure to snap a photo and share it with us!

For those of you coming out of Pendleton or The Dalles, you will be dealing with some morning fog. Visibility below 1/4 mile and on top of it, there may be some freezing fog. It’s going to be tough to crack out of that fog. I would be prepared for a mostly cloudy day. With the fog around, you’re going to have a cold winter day with temperatures only in the lower to mid 30s.

For those of you who are traveling from the west side of the Cascades over to the east, it’s going to be that stretch from Hood River to Pendleton that is going to be foggy. Make sure to take your time on that trip, watch out for the freezing fog around Umatilla.

The big difference from the weekend is going to be the temperature on Monday. We had some beautiful mild days, a good 5 to 7 degrees above average. Monday is going to be slightly colder. The morning will start colder and the afternoon won’t quite reach the same warmth. When we have that high pressure building over the basin, cold air tends to settle in the valleys and the warmer air remains higher. That is going to be a classic temperature inversion that will deepen by Tuesday. Take that sunshine in while you can because we are expected to find some rain on Wednesday. Temperatures in the mid 40s by 3 p.m.